IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.86. 3,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,269. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.51. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.