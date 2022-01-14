IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Amundi acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 15.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after acquiring an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 24.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,065,000 after acquiring an additional 533,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.48.

MCD traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.18. 45,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.22 and its 200 day moving average is $246.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

