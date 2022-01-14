IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 5,613 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,323,878 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56.

