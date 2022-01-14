Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Upgraded by Compass Point to “Buy”

Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Compass Point currently has $27.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.75.

IRT has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.34.

IRT opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.52, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

