Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $89.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on INCY. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist reduced their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

