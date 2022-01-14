Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.73.

Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.2189 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Imperial Oil by 3.0% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 341,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Imperial Oil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 66.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 549,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,996 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

