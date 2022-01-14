Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Down 88.0% in December

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. 88,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands has an average rating of “Hold”.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

