Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) PT Raised to GBX 1,550 at Berenberg Bank

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($20.36) to GBX 1,550 ($21.04) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON IPX opened at GBX 1,230 ($16.70) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,366.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,242.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Impax Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of GBX 660 ($8.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,508 ($20.47). The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,339 ($18.18), for a total transaction of £267,800 ($363,512.96).

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

