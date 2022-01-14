Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Down to $12.14

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.14, but opened at $11.85. Immatics shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 105 shares traded.
Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 4,039.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 611.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Immatics in the second quarter valued at $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Immatics by 395.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 124,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Immatics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
