Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Down to $12.14

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.14, but opened at $11.85. Immatics shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 105 shares traded.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Immatics alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a negative net margin of 221.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Immatics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 4,039.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 611.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Immatics in the second quarter valued at $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Immatics by 395.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 124,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Immatics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.