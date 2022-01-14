Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to report sales of $84.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.56 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $106.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.94 million to $180.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $65.41 million, with estimates ranging from $33.29 million to $97.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative net margin of 221.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

IMTX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 99,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,758. Immatics has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,401,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in Immatics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 478,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 134,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Immatics by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 124,847 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Immatics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 102,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Immatics by 4,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

