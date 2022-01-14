IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IMARA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ IMRA opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. IMARA has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IMARA will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $30,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,279 shares of company stock worth $629,678. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in IMARA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,645,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 399,389 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth $3,399,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth $3,383,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IMARA by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 106,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth $1,224,000. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

