Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Trading Down 10.2%

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)’s stock price fell 10.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $17.91. 4,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 233,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

IMGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,709,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

