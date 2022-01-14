II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Bank of America

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays cut shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $70.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,096 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in II-VI by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in II-VI by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

