IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$62.00 at National Bank Financial

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$62.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital reissued a market perform rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$58.13.

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$47.71 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$33.43 and a 12 month high of C$51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.29. The firm has a market cap of C$11.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$890.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$882.00 million. Research analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.4099997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 57.25%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

