IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Up 527.0% in December

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a growth of 527.0% from the December 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,089,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IGEN stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,622,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,850,003. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. IGEN Networks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About IGEN Networks

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the development and marketing of software services for the automotive industry. It works with wireless carriers, hardware suppliers and software developers to provide direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver’s behaviour. The firm services are delivered from the AWS Cloud to the consumer and their families over the wireless networks and accessed from any mobile or desktop device.

