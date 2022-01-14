IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Up 527.0% in December

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a growth of 527.0% from the December 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,089,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IGEN stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,622,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,850,003. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. IGEN Networks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
About IGEN Networks
Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.