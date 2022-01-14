IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Up 1,073.7% in December

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 1,073.7% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of IF Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IF Bancorp by 34.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IF Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IROQ opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. IF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

