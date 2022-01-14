Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,214 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOVE. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Movano during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Movano during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movano during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Movano by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Michael Aaron Leabman purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,600 shares of company stock worth $92,206. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

MOVE stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Movano Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

