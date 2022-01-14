Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

