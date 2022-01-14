Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,519,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,981,677. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.23 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

