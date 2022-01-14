Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,895 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,896 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJM opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.18 and a fifty-two week high of $144.89.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.91.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

