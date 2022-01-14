Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 7,658 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Amcor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,756,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amcor by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Amcor by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Amcor by 6.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 152,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.28 on Friday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.