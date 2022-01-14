IDEXX Laboratories Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,365 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,019% compared to the typical volume of 390 put options.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $534.20 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $455.23 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $614.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $644.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

