Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) CEO Buys $74,940.25 in Stock

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) CEO Alfred Poor bought 62,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $74,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

IDEX opened at $1.12 on Friday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 108.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,859,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ideanomics by 2,055.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,876,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ideanomics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,604,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

