ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.55-11.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77-8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.95 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.55-9.75 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICON Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.17.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR opened at $274.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.96. ICON Public has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ICON Public will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.