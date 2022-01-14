Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Trading 3.8% Higher

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $48.01. 5,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 169,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $262.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Haugen acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 4,409.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 72,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after purchasing an additional 189,920 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 41.4% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 105,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 30,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

