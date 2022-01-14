Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $39.62 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $343,189,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,373 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $53,439,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Huntsman by 699.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,502,000 after buying an additional 1,463,534 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

