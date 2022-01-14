Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.48

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 282755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,827 shares of company stock worth $5,907,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after buying an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after buying an additional 19,606,401 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $269,671,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,976,000 after buying an additional 17,744,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

