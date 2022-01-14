Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 366,827 shares of company stock worth $5,907,614. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

