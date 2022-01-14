HUNT Hits Market Capitalization of $83.35 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001748 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $83.35 million and $9.70 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

