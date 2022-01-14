Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €70.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €70.00 ($79.55) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($66.25) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.65 ($71.19).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss stock traded up €2.00 ($2.27) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €52.94 ($60.16). The stock had a trading volume of 362,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.27. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($68.16). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 78.66.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.