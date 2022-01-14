Hoylecohen LLC Has $77,000 Stake in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 47.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 148,266.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

SMMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.86. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.11% and a negative net margin of 424.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

