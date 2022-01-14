Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

