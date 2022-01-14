Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $117.47 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $63.38 and a one year high of $122.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

