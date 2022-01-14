Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at $5,651,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.08. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

