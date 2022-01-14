Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,255 shares of company stock worth $13,383,456. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.27. 20,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,807. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average is $105.67. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

