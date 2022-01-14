Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,533,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16,494.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after buying an additional 1,561,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after buying an additional 1,083,282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,872,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after buying an additional 875,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $90.40 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,255 shares of company stock worth $13,383,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

