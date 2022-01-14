Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.30

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.30 and traded as high as $39.55. Horace Mann Educators shares last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 208,798 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KEMPER Corp bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,573,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after purchasing an additional 681,700 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,048,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 631.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 247,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2,054.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 163,228 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

