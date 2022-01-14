Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,014 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

HOPE opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

