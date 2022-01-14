Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s current price.

HON has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $219.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in Honeywell International by 39.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Honeywell International by 51.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

