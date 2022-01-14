Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

HNST stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. Honest has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $23.88.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Honest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honest news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $101,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $4,381,014.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,775 shares of company stock worth $4,647,684.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Honest by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth $37,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Honest by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth $48,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

