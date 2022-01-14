HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.51

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.51 and last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 1399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $530.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.63.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. Analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $104,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,340 shares of company stock worth $2,091,054 in the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

