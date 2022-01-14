HomeServe (LON:HSV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $784.00

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 784 ($10.64) and last traded at GBX 790.50 ($10.73), with a volume of 191246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 814 ($11.05).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.68) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.68) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.75) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,285.22 ($17.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 71.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 879.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 908.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

In other news, insider Tommy Breen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 914 ($12.41) per share, with a total value of £228,500 ($310,166.96). Insiders acquired a total of 50,055 shares of company stock valued at $45,547,739 in the last three months.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

