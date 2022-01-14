Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $448.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $420.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $419.16.

Home Depot stock traded down $12.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $374.06. 172,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $398.48 and its 200-day moving average is $356.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

