Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded by Truist Securities to Buy

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $448.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $420.00. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $419.16.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $9.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $377.22. 81,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,643. The business’s 50 day moving average is $398.48 and its 200-day moving average is $356.74. The company has a market capitalization of $393.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

