Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,605,000 after acquiring an additional 53,021 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Hologic by 78,841.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,218,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Shares of HOLX opened at $69.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. Hologic’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

