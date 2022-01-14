HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) PT Lowered to $44.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HFC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.66.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

