Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Holders Technology’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON HDT opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.64) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.09 million and a P/E ratio of -71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.08. Holders Technology has a twelve month low of GBX 35 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.70).

About Holders Technology

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialty laminates and materials for manufacturing of printed circuit board in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company also operates as a lighting and control solutions provider. Its products include heatsinks, LED drivers and PSUS, LED light sources, lighting tracks, and optics and reflectors, as well as provides wireless lighting control, and smart lighting and building solutions.

