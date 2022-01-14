Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Holders Technology’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON HDT opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.64) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.09 million and a P/E ratio of -71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.08. Holders Technology has a twelve month low of GBX 35 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.70).
About Holders Technology
