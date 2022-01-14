Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the December 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.3 days.

OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $37.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HKMPF. Zacks Investment Research cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

