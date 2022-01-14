Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,984 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HXL. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 71.8% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hexcel by 114.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Hexcel by 284.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 267,201 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 533.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 55,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.62.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HXL opened at $56.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

