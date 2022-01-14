Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HESM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 844.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 627,732 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hess Midstream by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,775,000 after purchasing an additional 434,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 297,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hess Midstream by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 165,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HESM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

HESM stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

